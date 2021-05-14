Growing up in Weslaco, a seven-year-old Brandon Figueroa had dreams of fighting on boxing’s biggest stages.

The sweet science quickly became a passion coming from a boxing family along with older brother Omar Figueroa Jr., the former WBC Lightweight Champion, and their father and trainer Omar Figueroa Sr.

Now at 24, the younger Figueroa and current WBA World Super Bantamweight Champion aptly nicknamed “Heartbreaker” is living out his dreams as he prepares for the toughest test yet of his boxing career Saturday night on Showtime.

The undefeated Figueroa (21-0-1, 16 KOs) is set to fight fellow unbeaten Luis Nery (31-0-0, 24 KOs), the WBC World Super Bantamweight Champion, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, in a Premier Boxing Champions main event on Showtime. The main card is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday on Showtime and Showtime App.

“I feel like this is a great opportunity to show kids in South Texas that it doesn’t matter where you come from or how big your dreams are. As long as you stay consistent, dedicated and you have a passion and love for what you do, you’ll be making a name for yourself and you’ll reach your dreams and goals,” Figueroa said. “Honestly, this is something that I’ve dreamt of. It’s something I wanted to live since I was a little kid. Now, as a 24-year-old, days away from the biggest fight of my career to date, I can honestly say I made my seven-year-old self proud and happy because it’s something I dreamt of when I was small. The Valley has never let me down and I’m proud to represent them.”

Figueroa, who was last in the ring in September of last year stopping Damien Vazquez in 10 rounds, spent part of his training camp in Indio, Calif., working with boxing trainer Joel Diaz.

Standing across from him Saturday will be the unbeaten Nery, nicknamed “Pantera,” who holds a 31-0-0 record with 24 knockouts to his name.

“We’re focused 110% and we’re coming into this fight hungry and ready to fight. I’m ready mentally and physically and I feel like it’s going to be a great night of boxing,” he said.

The 5-foot-9-inch Figueroa has the advantage on Nery in height by three inches, and a 5.5-inch reach advantage.

“I know he’s a crafty fighter, he’s a counter-puncher. He knows that I come forward throwing punches and I just have to mix it up a little bit,” Figueroa said. “I got to give him a little bit of everything — I got to box him, I got to brawl him, get inside and just try to dominate him in every aspect. I feel like that’s what’s going to give me the edge — my conditioning, my volume of punches and I just have to take it to him.”

The three-fight card also features Daniel Roman (27-3-1) against Ricardo Espinoza Franco (25-3-0) and Xavier Martinez (16-0-0) against Abraham Montoya (20-2-1).

