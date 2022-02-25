CORPUS CHRISTI — The McAllen High Bulldogs saw a three-point lead disappear with seven seconds left in regulation as Victoria West’s D’andre Fillmore knocked down a 3-point buzzer beater to send their Region IV-5A area round playoff game into overtime.

During the extra period, the Bulldogs locked down defensively, hit key free throws and escaped with a 49-45 overtime win Friday at Corpus Christi Miller High School to advance to the regional quarterfinals for the second straight season.

McHi will face Flour Bluff in Round 3. Game details are to be determined.

“We knew coming in they were athletic, they were going to play hard and give us some problems with their length and quickness, but, man, what a game. It took an extra four minutes to decide who advances in the state playoffs and I’m happy it’s us,” McHi head coach Ryan Flores said. “We didn’t make some free throws in regulation, they made a big shot to send it into overtime, but we knocked them down when they counted.”

The Warriors pulled ahead first during the extra period 42-41, but McHi’s Robert Canul found Jordon Chappell standing behind the 3-point line at the left wing. Chappell lept and sent the ball through the hoop to give the Bulldogs the lead for good at 44-42.

“I was going to pump fake and drive, but I caught it, shot it and prayed it went in,” Chappell said with a smile.

Chappell also knocked down three key free throws during OT, while sophomore post Danny Canul scored six of his 10 points during the extra four minutes.

Danny Canul said the Bulldogs refused to soured on each other at the end of regulation after the Warriors sent the game into overtime.

“The first thing a team is going to do is argue, they’re going to fight. It’s not about that — there’s another four minutes on the clock, let’s go,” he said. “The better team, the stronger team mentally is going to win and we were ready. We went to war, man.”

Victoria West’s players stormed the court in excitement after Fillmore’s game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation. While the Warriors were cheering, the Bulldogs were locking in.

“Brand new game. Reset, score’s tied, we got four minutes to play defense, four minutes to get good shots and we got it done,” Robert Canul said.

Jordon Chappell led McHi with 13 points, while his twin brother Jaylon Chappell and Darren Manriquez added nine points apiece. Manriquez also dropped off five assists and came away with five steals.

“Our group of kids, they’ve been there before. They’re battle-tested and it showed,” Flores said. “They weren’t rattled. We were down defensively, came back, hit some big shots, made some stops. There’s nothing like experience in the playoffs, and we have it and it showed tonight.”

