Weslaco High’s defense limited 11 of its 14 District 32-6A opponents to less than 50 points. It’s a large part of the reason the Panthers hoisted their 10th district championship in the last 15 years under the direction of head coach Gabe Valdez.

The anticipation and length from lead guards Andrew Olmeda and Leonard Smith makes life miserable for 36 minutes for opposing ball handlers leading to turnovers and Weslaco buckets on the other end of the floor.

“I think we’re really good defensively. I think we’re the best defensive team in the Valley,” Smith said after a 49-40 win over Harlingen High on Jan. 25.

The Panthers (25-10 overall, 12-2 in district) are set to host Edinburg High in the bi-district round of the playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

VALLEY VS. VALLEY

The first round of the postseason means a head-to-head matchup between Rio Grande Valley teams and the Class 5A and 6A levels.

In Class 6A, Edinburg Economedes is set to clash against Harlingen South. The Hawks shook off a 3-3 start in district play to finish as the No. 2 seed in 32-6A with a 9-5 record. Meanwhile, Economedes is led by senior guard Ray De Leon, who is averaging 28.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game.

Tip-off between the Jaguars and Hawks is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Economedes High School.

The other 6A RGV on RGV playoff game pits Edinburg North (24-10, 13-3) against Harlingen High (19-14, 8-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Harlingen High School.

At the Class 5A level, Edcouch-Elsa (22-14, 9-5) is back in the postseason after a two-year absence and set to face District 31-5A co-champ McAllen Memorial (22-12, 12-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial High School.

Rounding out the Valley vs. Valley bi-district round games are Weslaco East at Sharyland Pioneer and Brownsville Veterans at McAllen High, both at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

STREAKS LIVE ON

Hidalgo and McAllen Rowe’s consecutive playoff streaks are both into the 20s as the Pirates and Warriors prepare for their opening-round matchups.

Rowe, which finished as the No. 4 seed in District 31-5A, has now made the playoffs in 29 straight seasons. District 32-4A’s No. 4-seeded Pirates increased their postseason appearance streak to 21.

The Warriors face Brownsville Pace at 7 tonight at Brownsville Pace High School. The Pirates take on Kingsville King at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kingsville King High School.

ENDING WITH A BANG

North Mission IDEA guard Raul Bejarano closed the regular season with a 51-point performance against Donna IDEA during a 101-35 victory Friday night in Donna. He drilled 11 of 14 attempts from long range.

Bejarano and the back-to-back District 31-3A champion Warriors are set to face Brownsville Frontier IDEA at 6:30 p.m. tonight in Donna.