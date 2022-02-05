The UTRGV women’s basketball team hit a season-high 12 3-pointers and scored a season-high 82 points during an 82-62 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg.

Forward Taylor Muff led the Vaqueros (9-14, 5-6 WAC) with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Halie Jones scored a season-high 19 points, drilled five 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds. Freshman KaCee Kyle posted her first-career double-double with 13 points and a program record-tying 15 assists. Forward Iva Belosevic scored 13 points to go with five rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Jamie Bonnarens led the Wildcats (14-8, 6-5 WAC) with 20 points, four rebounds and two steals.

The Wildcats pulled to within four during the opening seconds of the third quarter before a 3 by sophomore Sara Bershers sparked a 12-3 run to put the Vaqueros up 50-37.

The Vaqueros extended their lead to 58-44 late during the third on a pair of Kyle free throws.

Next for UTRGV is Seattle at 7 p.m. Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.