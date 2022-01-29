The UTRGV women’s basketball team survived a second-half surge by the Tarleton Texans to earn a 64-58 victory Saturday at the Wisdom Gym in Stephenville.

Sophomore Sara Bershers led the way for the Vaqueros (8-12, 4-4 WAC) with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting while also grabbing six rebounds. Forward Taylor Muff scored 11 points to go with seven rebounds and freshman KaCee Kyle added 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Nya Mitchels led the Texans (12-9, 4-6) with 13 points and four rebounds. Jenna Dick added 11 points and four assists while Malaya Kendrick chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Vaqueros jumped out to an 8-0 lead after a pair of 3-pointers from Bershers and a layup from Kyle before the Texans answered with a 7-0 run of their own.

The Texans regained the lead during the fourth quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers from Jurnee President and Dick, making it 46-45. Muff answered with back-to-back layups to give the Vaqueros the 49-46 lead before a 3-pointer by Jackson tied it.

The Vaqueros answered with a 14-9 run to take the lead for good during the final five minutes of the game, including a clutch 3-pointer by Muff with 52 seconds left.

The Vaqueros play at 1 p.m. Monday against New Mexico State at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico.