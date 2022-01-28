The Edinburg Economedes Jaguars missed two weeks of District 31-6A action due to COVID-19 protocols, forcing the postponement of three contests.

Now, the playoff-hopeful Jaguars (15-12, 5-3) are in the midst of playing five district games in five days.

“We got back on the court on Monday and it’s been a little difficult. I’m not making excuses — it is what it is and we’re rolling with the punches,” Economedes head coach Carlos Ramos said.

Instead of going through routine preparation for games Tuesday and Friday, the Jaguars have begun each day of their current stretch with a film session in the morning breaking down that night’s opponent. The Jaguars take the court for their makeup game, get a few hours of rest, then do it all over again for a different 31-6A competitor the next day.

“It’s not like people are going to stop and wait for us. The advantage that everybody else has on us is they have one or two or three days to prepare for us as opposed to where we don’t,” Ramos said. ‘It’s difficult, but what can you do? You just have to go.”

Economedes took down La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 85-36 in its first game back Tuesday. Senior forward Ray De Leon delivered a 41-point performance in the win.

The Jaguars then nearly rallied past Edinburg North on Wednesday before ultimately falling 60-56, and bounced back by defeating Edinburg High 58-47 on Thursday.

The Jaguars round out their five games in five days against Mission High at 7 tonight and versus PSJA High at 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Economedes High School in Edinburg.

STREAKING

Edinburg Vela, winners of 13 straight games, owns the Rio Grande Valley’s longest active winning streak. The SaberCats are in first place in District 31-6A and haven’t lost since the turn of the year — a 63-60 defeat against McAllen Memorial on Dec. 9.

Edinburg Vela will look to make it 14 in a row at 7:30 tonight as they travel to take on La Joya Juarez-Lincoln.

LATEST TOP 10 & STATE RANKINGS

Weslaco High (21-9, 7-1) and McAllen Memorial (18-10, 8-0) leapfrogged Harlingen High in the latest RGVSports.com top 10 boys basketball rankings due to back-to-back losses by the Cardinals, last week’s No. 6 team.

San Perlita (18-8, 2-1) re-enters the top 10 at No. 9 after bouncing back from a loss against state-ranked district rival McMullen County with a 80-69 victory over San Isidro, while Harlingen (15-11, 5-3) dropped to No. 10 following losses against Harlingen South and Weslaco High.

THE RGVSPORTS.COM

BOYS BASKETBALL TOP 10

Team Records Prv.

1. Brownsville Pace 27-4, 8-0 1

2. Brownsville St. Joseph 24-4, 3-0 2

3. McAllen High 24-7, 7-1 3

4. Edinburg Vela 25-6, 11-0 4

5. Weslaco High 21-9, 7-1 6

6. McAllen Memorial 18-10, 8-0 7

7. Santa Rosa 17-10, 5-0 8

8. North Mission IDEA 18-8, 13-0 9

9. San Perlita 18-8, 1-1 NR

10. Harlingen High 15-11, 5-3 5

In the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches statewide poll, Brownsville Pace (27-4, 8-0) entered the Class 5A rankings at No. 25. The Vikings are in the driver’s seat for the District 32-5A title with an unbeaten record midway through league play.

Santa Rosa (17-10, 5-0) and North Mission (18-8, 13-0) remained at No. 20 and 21, respectively, in the Class 3A rankings, while San Perlita rounds out the statewide rankings by coming in at No. 6 at the Class 1A level.

[email protected]