UTRGV’s Bershers named WAC Player of the Week

UTRGV sophomore forward Sara Bershers is the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the WAC announced Monday.

Bershers led the Vaqueros to a pair of wins over Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word last week by averaging 25 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

Against Houston Baptist, Bershers scored 23 points with eight rebounds, and a career-high four assists. Bershers went 7-for-16 from the floor while going a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

During the win over Incarnate Word, Bershers scored 27 points with seven rebounds as she went a career-best 10-of-12 from the free throw line.

On the season, Bershers leads the Vaqueros with 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, while also leading the team in three-point percentage (.388) and 3-pointers made (19).

Bershers ranks second in the WAC in points per game and free throw percentage (91.7), and fifth in 3-pointers made.

The Vaqueros will be back in action at 5 today when they host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg as part of the South Texas Showdown.