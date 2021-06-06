ELSA — Edcouch-Elsa senior Madi Treviño has always found a way to make an impact on the basketball court.

During her four-year varsity career, the Yellow Jackets’ star forward was consistently able to leave her imprint on a game whether the ball was in her hands or not.

Treviño became Edcouch-Elsa’s go-to scorer, defensive spark plug and one of the Rio Grande Valley’s most dynamic playmakers on both ends of the floor, while leading the Jackets to three consecutive postseason appearances.

Treviño’s versatility and leadership on the hardwood garnered her numerous accolades and the opportunity to take her talents to the collegiate level, as the Yellow Jackets forward signed a national letter of intent to continue her career at Texas Lutheran.

“I’d like to thank everyone for being so supportive,” Treviño said. “I would also like to thank TLU for giving me the opportunity to continue my career. It is an honor.”

“That was one of the things that we wanted to bring into our program,” Edcouch-Elsa head coach Daniel Richardson said. “Being able to have kids continue to develop their game at the next level and also, obviously, get a good education, that’s what we hope for as coaches.”

Treviño finishes her career as one of the Valley’s most prolific scorers and one of the most decorated Edcouch-Elsa basketball stars in recent history.

She tallied more than 1,000 career points during her four-year tenure with the Yellow Jackets, joining an elite group of eight active RGV basketball standouts to reach that elusive offensive milestone.

Treviño earned back-to-back second-team all-district selections as a sophomore and junior as she developed into one of the area’s most well-rounded offensive stars.

Her ability to drive the lane and finish through contact while stretching the floor with her 3-point shooting made her a difficult assignment for defenders and spread opposing defense to open up scoring opportunities for her teammates.

“When she had the ball in her hand, we could do a lot of stuff. We can run sets, we could set ball screens for her or we could spread the floor and let her go to work. It just allowed her to really kind of expand her game and be a playmaker,” Richardson said.

“She’s improved with her ball handling and her shooting ability as far as her finishing ability. She had a great float game,” he added. “Any time she was going down the lane and she hit that Euro step, it almost always put two points on the scoreboard for us. She’s developed a really nice left hand. We kind of added something to her game every single year. That was the goal.”

That rapid development culminated with a banner season for Treviño as a senior, when she emerged as the Jackets’ veteran presence on the court and one of the Valley’s savviest floor generals.

Treviño led Edcouch-Elsa to a tie for second place in District 32-5A during a turbulent season defined by stoppages and scheduling changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She became one of the most consistent players across South Texas, routinely making timely steals and shots to keep the Yellow Jackets in tight games.

Treviño was voted District 32-5A’s Offensive Player of the Year and earned a spot on The Monitor’s 2020-21 All-Area Girls Basketball Second Team after averaging 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals per game, all of which marked career highs.

She was also recognized as a Class 5A First Team All-Valley selection by the RGV Basketball Coaches Association and was selected to participate in the RGVBCA and RGV Vipers All-Star games.

“Playing for Edcouch-Elsa has introduced me to a lot of great people and I’ve made some of the best memories (here) over the last four years,” Treviño said. “To Coach Richardson, I am extremely grateful to have a coach like you helping to make me the player that I am today. Thank you for your patience and for never giving up on me.”

Treviño now heads to Seguin to join forces with two former Rio Grande Valley basketball stars, Edinburg High’s Jayla Santa Maria and Los Fresnos’ Jovanna Adame, on Texas Lutheran’s roster after the Bulldogs advanced to the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference semifinals last season.

“If you can have kids like that in your program, and other kids trying to (be like her), then you’re going to have a successful program,” Richardson said. “If the girls know and see what a college player looks like on a daily basis, then it’s going to bring a lot of belief that they can (also) play at that level, that they have the tools and the resources to be able to play at that level.”