The UTRGV baseball team is back home after a week-long road trip to take on Lamar in Western Athletic Conference play beginning at 7 tonight at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg.

The Vaqueros (11-9, 2-4 WAC) look to snap a four-game losing streak — a nonconference loss against Incarnate Word and a series sweep at the hands of Tarleton last weekend.

UTRGV baseball head coach Derek Matlock said there were some positives during the trip to Tarleton, but added the Vaqueros need to play better in all phases to take down a streaking Lamar team that sits atop of the WAC’s Southwest Division at 14-7 overall and 5-1 in conference.

“I thought the starting pitching was pretty good overall. The relievers weren’t and we didn’t really play good defense on the turf field with the wind blowing kind of crazy. Just couldn’t put anything together, kind of had a rough Tuesday that started with Incarnate Word and turned into a pretty tough four-game skid,” Matlock said. “We got back in here, had a really good Tuesday, a good Wednesday and have a good one today and try to get ready for a really good Lamar team.”