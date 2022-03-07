UTRGV junior left fielder Brandon Pimentel was named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week on Monday after a dominant week at the plate.

Pimentel posted a .526 batting average in five games last week, including four home runs and two doubles while driving in nine RBIs and scoring five runs. He reached base in eight consecutive plate appearances and blasted three home runs in six at-bats during that stretch.

During the Vaqueros’ nonconference series finale against Youngstown State on Sunday, Pimentel ripped a solo home run to left during the first inning. He was intentionally walked in his next two plate appearances.

Pimentel has been on a tear offensively through the first dozen games of the season, leading UTRGV (8-4) with a .489 batting average, a 1.022 slugging percentage, 22 hits, seven home runs and 18 RBIs.