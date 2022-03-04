The UTRGV baseball team has dropped three straight games since its 5-0 start and will look to get back in the win column with an eight-game homestand beginning at 7 tonight against Youngstown State at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg.

The Vaqueros (5-3) host the Penguins (2-5) for a four-game series with a doubleheader on tap at noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, followed by the series finale at noon Sunday.

UTRGV pitcher Kevin Stevens, the Western Athletic Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year, is off to a 1-0 start this season with 13 strikeouts and no runs allowed in six innings.

TEXAS TICKETS

Individual tickets for the Vaqueros’ game against Texas on April 26 is available for purchase at UTRGVTickets.com. Texas (8-0) is the No. 1 team in the nation, according to NCAA.com.

This is the first time Texas has visited the Rio Grande Valley since a 1971 series when legacy institution Pan American took three out of four games. Pan American later swept Texas in the NCAA District Championships to secure a berth in the College World Series.

“We are certainly excited to host Texas and we are excited for our fans to get the opportunity to witness history. With that said, we have kept all ticket prices the same and want the entire Valley to be able to be part of this special night,” said UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque.

UTRGV is expecting to set multiple attendance records against Texas. The largest home crowd in program history is 4,900 for a game against Arizona in 1976 at Jody Ramsey Stadium. The largest crowd at UTRGV Baseball Stadium is 3,604 for a game against Texas State on Feb. 1, 2003.