EDINBURG — The UTRGV baseball team opened its 2022 season by donning white and green throwback jerseys, the same uniforms worn by the 1971 Pan American team that reached the College World Series.

With members of the 1971 Pan American team on hand celebrating this year’s homecoming festivities, the Vaqueros honored them with a 3-0 win over George Washington in Game 1 of the Al Ogletree Classic on Friday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

“It’s a good win for the 1971 team that was here, and not just the ’71 team, for the Broncs of all-time,” UTRGV head coach Derek Matlock said. “That’s what we wear the jersey for — it’s a program that put this school on the map. Yeah, there’s name change, but we’re the Broncs at heart and we’ll always be the Broncs. They’re always a part of our history and they’re the ones that built the tradition, so it was an honor to wear the uniforms tonight.”

UTRGV redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Kevin Stevens (1-0) struck out 13 of the 19 batters he faced, tying a career-high. Stevens, the Western Athletic Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year, threw six shutout innings with no runs, no walks and one hit surrendered.

“I think we came out and set the tone, that’s the biggest thing. The team as a whole came out and established what we’ve been preaching the entire fall,” Stevens said. “Really, my job is just to give my team a shot and put up zeroes when we’re not settled in in the box yet. The best thing I can do is just give my team a shot.”

Stevens teamed up with redshirt junior Jesus Aldaz to throw a one-hitter. Aldaz took the reins to start the seventh innings and delivered three no-hit innings to earn the save. The right-handed reliever also added five strikeouts.

UTRGV second baseman Deandre Shelton reached on a bunt down the first-base line and advanced to second on an error by George Washington first baseman Derek Ripp during the bottom of the fifth inning. Two pitches later, center fielder Brett Cain blasted a triple to left-center field which allowed Shelton to cross home plate for a 1-0 Vaqueros lead.

UTRGV added a pair of runs during the bottom of the sixth on an RBI groundout by Alex Kelch and a fielding error at second which allowed Bryan Struges to score for a 3-0 lead.

The Vaqueros will be back in action at 1 p.m. today for Game 2 of their three-game series against George Washington at UTRGV Baseball Stadium. The series finale is slated for 11 a.m. Sunday.

