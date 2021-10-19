The UTRGV baseball team announced plans to host a pair of prospect camps Nov. 7 and Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg.

These prospect camps are designed to give campers ages 14 and up the opportunity to showcase their talents and abilities while being evaluated by NCAA Division I baseball coaches. Campers will get an opportunity to meet the UTRGV baseball coaches and tour the facilities, while the coaches get the opportunity to see the campers firsthand. Campers will be evaluated in hitting, defense, pitching, speed and arm strength.

Registration must be completed online and is $125 for those being evaluated only as pitchers, and $150 for position and two-way players. Space is limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Campers can register online at https://camps.jumpforward.com/UTRGVCamps/.

Questions can be directed to camp director Kyle Kilgo by calling or texting him at (512) 755-4176 or sending an email to [email protected]

The camps and academies are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender). NCAA rules prohibit representatives of UTRGV Athletics interests (boosters) who are not legally responsible for a prospective student-athlete (grades 7-12) from providing any expenses to attend a showcase, camp or clinic. Violations of this could result in loss of NCAA eligibility for the prospective student-athlete.