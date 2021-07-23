MISSION — When the 2021 Sharyland High baseball roster began to take shape, senior right-handed pitcher Kiké Cienfuegos found himself as the team’s No. 3 pitcher.

He worked diligently during the offseason to break into the top two, but his opportunity arose after both players ahead of him in the rotation were unable to pitch due to injury.

It was a chance Cienfuegos didn’t expect, but he stepped in and shined as Sharyland’s ace.

“I like to compete and challenges are what make baseball interesting, so I was ready,” he said.

After moving into the No. 1 pitcher role for the Rattlers at the start of the season, Cienfuegos produced a 10-1 record, a 0.77 ERA and 101 strikeouts. For his play, Cienfuegos is The Monitor’s 2021 All-Area Baseball Co-Pitcher of the Year.

“He stepped into a role we didn’t think he’d have to, losing our No.1 and No.2 pitchers, and he’s come in and just been fantastic,” former Sharyland High baseball coach Barton Bickerton said during the season.

Cienfuegos helped the Rattlers build a 27-6 overall record and reach the area round of the postseason. He also racked up double-digit strikeouts in five of his 12 starts and eclipsed the 100 mark with six Ks in Sharyland’s area-round playoff game against Gregory-Portland.

Each time Cienfeugos punched a batter out, it added fuel to his fire.

“It’s like our coaches say, ‘Be a shark on the mound and try to have my best stuff to help the team.’ The most important thing I think is being emotional,” Cienfuegos said. “That’s when I feel comfortable. If I show emotion, I feel comfortable.”

Becoming Sharyland’s ace was one goal for Cienfuegos, but his other target was playing well enough to earn a scholarship to compete at the college level. He can check that off his list, as well, after an outstanding senior season. Cienfuegos will be playing at Alvin Community College next year alongside former Rattlers teammate Martin Vazquez.

“It feels awesome to get to play college ball,” Cienfuegos said. “He’s (Vazquez) one of my best friends, too, so I’m excited. … It means a lot because I’ve been working hard to get these types of results, but I’m still going to keep working no matter what.”