Sharyland High falls late against No. 3 Gregory-Portland

Sharyland High’s Kiké Cienfuegos and Gregory-Portland’s Robbie Spencer delivered a pitcher’s duel Thursday night as the Wildcats defeated the Rattlers 3-2 at Sharyland High School.

No. 3-ranked Gregory-Portland takes a commanding 1-0 lead in the Region IV-5A area round playoff series against Sharyland.

The Wildcats struck first with a two-run first inning as Spencer blasted a two-RBI double to score Malachi Lott and Easton Dowell. The Rattlers responded with a savvy score in the bottom of the second inning as Cole Gerlach layed a bunt down the third base line with runners on first and second. When Gregory-Portland’s Spencer scooped up the ball and threw the runner out at first, Diego Diaz turned on the jets to score on the throw to put Sharyland on the scoreboard trailing 2-1.

During the following inning, Victor Sanchez picked up an RBI on a groundout to tie the game at 2-2.

Gregory-Portland broke the tie during the top of the sixth inning as Boede Talamantez scored from third base on a passed ball for a 3-2 lead.

Sharyland’s Cienfuegos allowed five hits, two earned runs and two walks while striking out five over seven innings.

His counterpart Spencer went all seven innings for Gregory-Portland as he struck out eight batters while allowing three hits, two earned runs and no walks.

Saul Soto, Diego Zuniga and Horacio Garza recorded hits for the Rattlers, while Lott’s 2-for-3, one run game led Gregory-Portland.

Game 2 is scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Gregory-Portland High School. Game 3, if necessary, will be played at Falfurrias High School at 1 p.m. Saturday.

