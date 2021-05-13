The McAllen High Bulldogs dropped Game 1 of their best-of-three area round playoff matchup against Corpus Christi Ray 4-3 on Thursday at Uni-Trade Stadium in Laredo.

The Bulldogs saw a one-run lead slip away during the top of the fifth inning as the Texans plated two runs to pull ahead for the victory.

The two teams combined for seven errors which resulted in no earned runs for either team.

McHi’s Tristan Cavazos pitched a complete game while allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out four.

Corpus Christi Ray’s pitching limited the Bulldogs offense as well, surrendering just three hits.

Chris Bernal, Tristan Cavazos and Damian Cortez all finished 1-for-3 at the plate, while Bernal, Cortez and Caleb Killian scored for the Bulldogs.

Ray’s pitcher Jack Martinez matched Cavazos with his own complete game with nine strikeouts.

While Corpus Christi Ray holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, they’ll take a day off before picking the series back up on Saturday.

Game 2 between the Bulldogs and Texans is slated for noon Saturday at Uni-Trade Stadium in Laredo. Game 3, if necessary, will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.

bramos@themonitor.com