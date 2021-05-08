The Brownsville Porter Cowboys pulled off a significant first round playoff upset by taking down Sharyland Pioneer 2-1 in their best-of-three series at Sharyland Pioneer High School on Saturday.

After the Cowboys won Game 1 on Friday 5-3 in Brownsville, they saw the Diamondbacks storm back with a 12-2 win in Game 2 to tie the series at one game apiece.

Facing a win or go home situation in the decisive Game 3, the Cowboys rallied during the top of the seventh to score four runs and hand the Diamondbacks a 7-5 loss.

Marcos Salinas received the win for 3.0 innings of work, two earned runs, two hits and two strikeouts. Offensively, Leobardo Garcia and Diego Rivera led the Cowboys with two RBIs apiece. Christopher Sauceda finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Brownsville Porter, who is in the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season, moves on to face District 29-5A’s No. 4 seed Corpus Christi Carroll in the area round. Game details are to be determined.

LA JOYA HIGH 18, WESLACO HIGH 12:

At Pharr, one day after the Coyotes and Panthers delivered a low-scoring pitcher’s duel in Game 1 of their Region IV-6A playoff series, both clubs exploded offensively to produce a high-scoring affair with La Joya (19-2, 16-0) punching its ticket to the next round.

Alan Delgado sparked the Coyotes offense with a 3-for-6 day with five RBIs and two runs scored. Salvador Lopez and Guti Gutierrez contributed significantly offensively as well with three RBIs each.

Weslaco had four players finish with multiple RBIs in Isaac Rodriguez, Aaron Tamez, Ryan Everitt and Troy Rodriguez.

La Joya High is second round bound where it will face San Antonio Stevens.

MCALLEN HIGH 14, MERCEDES 3:

At Mercedes, the Bulldogs took care of business by sweeping the Tigers 2-0 in their Region IV-5A bi-district playoff series on Friday.

McHi bats came alive in Game 2 with 13 hits and 12 RBIs as a team. Diego Garcia came through with a four-RBI day, while Ethan Whatley added three RBIs and one run scored. Tristan Cavazos and Noah Villarreal also added two RBIs each.

In Game 1, McHi’s ace Cavazos was lights out as he pitched a complete game shutout while striking out eight batters and allowing just one hit. The Bulldogs emerged with a 4-0 victory as Cavazos added two RBIs.

McHi moves on to the area round where it will Corpus Christi Ray. Game details are to be determined.

EDINBURG VELA 9, SAN BENITO 3:

At San Benito, the SaberCats cruised past San Benito in Game 3 to win their Region IV-6A bi-district playoff matchup 2-1.

Vela’s Damian Cortez was perfect at the plate going 4-for-4 with four RBIs and 1 run scored. Matthew Perez also drove in two runs for the SaberCats. Three pitchers teamed up to defeat San Benito as Jayden Martinez earned the win with 5.0 innings of work while allowing just four hits and one earned run with six strikeouts.

The SaberCats will face Laredo United South in the area round.

PROGRESO 11, EDINBURG IDEA 0:

At Progreso, the Red Ants made program history by beating Edinburg IDEA in five innings on Friday to punch their ticket to the area round of the postseason. It’s the first time in school history the Red Ants baseball team has won a bi-district playoff matchup.

Next up for the Red Ants is a Region IV-3A area round clash against Hebbronville. Game details are to be determined.

CORPUS CHRISTI CARROLL 11, RIO GRANDE CITY 4:

At Rio Grande City, the Rattlers entered Saturday with a 1-0 series lead over Corpus Christi Carroll in their Region IV-5A bi-district best-of-three playoff matchup.

The Rattlers, however, didn’t have enough firepower to seal the deal as they fell twice Saturday to the Carroll Tigers, 12-4 in Game 2 and 11-4 in Game 3, losing the Round 1 bi-district series 2-1. Carroll (18-13, 8-8) was dominant in Game 2 as it rolled out to a 10-0 lead during the top of the sixth inning. Threatened by a 10-run rule, the Rattlers (18-5, 10-0) kept the game alive as Emanuel Saenz hit a three-run home run to trim the deficit a bit. During the top of the seventh, however, Carroll added two more runs to pull off the Game 2 victory by eight runs. In the series finale, Rio Grande City appeared in control early as it raced to a 4-0 lead after two innings. Senior infielder and pitcher Eddie Garza started the fire for RGC during the first inning with a solo home run over the left field fence, which ignited his team’s dugout. During the second inning, Alan Garcia took his turn in the spotlight as he blasted a solo shot to left field. Senior shortstop and UTRGV signee Marc Perez drove in another Rio run with a stand up double, which was followed by a sacrifice fly RBI by Garza. After the second inning, though, the Rattlers failed to muster offense while Carroll’s finally found its groove. The Carroll Tigers, the No. 4 seed from District 29-5A, rallied to score 11 unanswered runs from the third inning on to close the door on the Rattlers’ season. Carroll finished with 14 hits to Rio Grande City’s 10. The Rattlers also committed four errors, which hurt their cause in the comeback effort.