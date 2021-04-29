RIO GRANDE CITY — Rio Grande City senior twins Eduardo and Emmanuel Garza, along with their family, made a decision when they were 11 years old — pursue the dream of playing college baseball.

Their dreams became a reality Thursday, as Eduardo and Emmanuel signed national letters of intent to continue their baseball and academic careers at Grayson College and Rice, respectively, while surrounded by family, friends, coaches and community at Rio Grande City High School.

“We’ve been waiting for this day since we started playing baseball. I’ve dreamt of it, we worked for it and I’m really happy to have all my family and friends here,” Eduardo said.

“It’s really been a blessing, to be honest. A lot of work put into this, a lot of sacrifice from my family. It’s been a ride, a journey, but we’re blessed,” Emmanuel said. “We put in the work together since we were small. We put our minds to baseball, and our goal was always to play at the highest level, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Rio Grande City’s cuates (twins) burst onto the high school baseball scene as freshmen for the Rattlers and have improved every year since. Now seniors, Eduardo and Emmanuel have helped RGC win the District 30-5A championship with a 10-0 district record.

Emmanuel is a catcher batting .455 with 25 RBIs and one home run this season. Eduardo is a third baseman hitting .369 with 24 hits, 20 runs scored and 16 RBIs.

The two thanked the program that has helped them grow on and off the field.

“They taught us not only to stay humble at the hardest points, but to work our hardest even in our lowest points. I love this program and I’ll cherish it for the rest of my life,” Eduardo said.

After spending their entire careers playing on the same teams, the two will be suiting up for different schools next year at the collegiate level as Eduardo heads to Grayson College in Denison, while Emmanuel is Houston bound for Rice.

“He’s been by my side since we started playing baseball one-on-one in the backyard, and now to be going to the big stage, all the glory to God,” Eduardo said.

“Without him, I wouldn’t be here today. He’s really helped me become a better baseball player, a better person,” Emmanuel said. “He’s always been there for me when nobody else was, he understood me when nobody else did, and that’s what matters the most to me.”

What advice would the cuates give each other now that they’ll soon begin a new chapter of their baseball careers?

“Keep balling out, keep working. Keep that same work ethic and stay humble,” Emmanuel said.