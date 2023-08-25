EDINBURG — The Vargas Dynasty is set to take over this weekend as Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas Jr. and Amado Vargas, sons of former world champion and hall of fame boxer Fernando Vargas, headline the Battle at Bert Ogden Arena boxing card Saturday at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

Fernando Vargas Jr. (11-0, 11 KOs) will fight in the main event against Colombian fighter Luis Eduardo Florez (26-28, 21 KOs) in the super welterweight division. The oldest Vargas brother has shut out the lights on every opponent he’s faced thus far in his professional career, which began in 2020. His most recent win was a third-round stoppage of Andre Byrd on June 24.

He and his younger brother said the reception in the Rio Grande Valley has been amazing and they’re ready to put their unbeaten records on the line Saturday.

“The love over here is tremendous,” the 26-year-old Vargas Jr. said during a news conference at Bert Ogden Arena. “Yes, we’re undefeated, but at the end of the day we’re not scared to lose this 0. At the end of the day, my dad put it on the line every single time and we plan on showing that with every fight. We understand that we’re barely starting off, but we’re willing to earn our stripes.”

The 23-year-old Amado Vargas (8-0, three KOs) will take on Michigan’s Colin Huntington (2-2, one KO) in Saturday’s co-main event. It’ll be his fourth fight of 2023 after scoring a TKO-win over Mario Valdivia on March 11, and unanimous decision victories over Printice Canada and Bernardo Manzano on April 15 and May 13, respectively.

The Battle at Bert Ogden card also will feature Nathan Rodriguez (11-0, seven KOs) against Jonas Castillo (6-6) and Donna’s Xavier Bocanegra (2-0, one KO) against Brownsville’s Julian Yanez (2-5-1).

Special guests in attendance Saturday night will be Fernando Vargas, Weslaco native and current World Boxing Council interim world featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa and former four-division world champion Mikey Garcia.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the fight card is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the Bert Ogden Arena box office or at BertOgdenArena.com.

Weigh-ins will take place at noon Friday at Los Lagos Golf Course in Edinburg.

