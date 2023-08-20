Rojas Vazquez, Morales twins shine under the lights

Cross country teams beat the heat by having their meets in the morning, but even a brisk walk will have someone dripping in sweat in the morning in the Rio Grande Valley.

Some of the Valley’s best beat the heat a different way Friday night by attending McHi’s Bulldogs Invitational “Friday Night Lights” at the McAllen Sports Park.

It was a cool 91 degrees with a slight breeze when McHi’s Dana Rojas Vazquez started the girls race. The Bulldogs’ runner cruised to victory with a time of 18 minutes, four seconds. Rojas Vazquez, a junior, set a personal record by over a minute in her first race of the season.

The junior enjoyed competing with no sun, she said.

“I am not sure the whole season is going to go, but I am hoping to keep PRing, and not let the sun or humidity affect my raise,” Rosa Vazquez said.

Edinburg Economdes’ Maddison Surita finished second with a time of 18:31, McHi Daira Rojas Vazquez ran a 18:58 for third, Edcouch-Elsa’s Rebecca Davila came in fourth, finishing in 19:22 and Rio Grande City’s Morgan Ramos rounded out the top five with a time of 19:42.

It was a one-two finish for La Feria’s sophomore twins Anthony and Armando Morales.

The twins finished first and second at the UIL Class 4A Region IV championship in 2022. Armando finished first last year and Anthony took first place Friday night.

“We have been training for this all summer,” Anthony Morales said. “We have been looking forward to this for along time.”

The twins, especially Armando Morales, was emotional after the race because their parents were able to attend.

“They are usually busy and cannot go to the races,” Armando Morales said.

The twins were bombarded by family and friends after the race. During the race, they were pushed by Edinburg North’s Alexis Rodriguez.

“I have to give it up to Alexis,” Armando Morales said. “He pushed us to the limits. If he would not have tripped he would have been right there.”

Anthony Morales said Rodriguez would have won if not for the trip.

Laredo Alexander’s Michael Casso finished in fourth place, while another La Feria runner — Evan Torres — came in fifth place.

By EDWARD SEVERN

STAFF WRITER