Brownsville Pace wins BISD tournament as District 32-5A play looms

BROWNSVILLE — There is a new champion in town.

Brownsville Pace denied Brownsville Rivera a third straight Brownsville ISD volleyball tournament championship Saturday at Hanna High School in Brownsville.

The Vikings went undefeated in the BISD tournament and won the title by sweeping the defending champions, 25-15, 25-15.

“Every year we get really close, but this year we bagged it,” Brownsville Pace middle hitter/blocker Andie Lozano-Lomeli said.

Lozano-Lomeli and libero Bryanna Narvaez are two of three senior returners on the Vikings. However, the two seniors are both two of the best players in the Lower Valley at their

Narvaez was everywhere on a defense that only gave up 15 points each set. Narvaez also chipped in offensively with pinpoint serves. Lozano-Lomeli finished off the Raiders at the end of both sets with thunderous kills.

“Andie is great,” Brownsville Pace head coach Daya Venegas said. “She has been with us for four years and is always working hard. She is always bringing the team together and is our go-to-player.”

Lozano-Lomeli, the District 32-5A MVP, All-Metro Hitter of the Year and RGVSports All-Valley selection in 2022, was terrific throughout the match at the net offensively and defensively, but when rotated out the young and inexperienced Vikings stepped up.

“We got some incoming freshman, a brand-new team almost,” Venegas said. “We are just trying to get the team ready for district.”

When Lozano-Lomeli took a break, freshman Sophia Saiz delivered kills as an outside hitter while middle blocker Dulce Chapa picked up points at the net to help the Vikings take a commanding lead in the second set.

“She is a great player. A lot of credit to her parents,” Venegas said of Saiz. “They take her everywhere to train. I barely got her this year.”

Lozano-Lomeli also praised her young teammates.

“I think the team is getting better every game,” she said. “We have a lot of freshman that are really talented and they just keep excelling. I am really proud of them and their energy.”

Brownsville Rivera defeated Edinburg High to reach the final. The Raiders graduated key players and also have a young team, but have a month to gain some more experience before District 32-6A begins in a month.

Brownsville Pace does not have that time. The Vikings begin District 32-5A at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Donna North at Brownsville Pace High School.

