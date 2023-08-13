DONNA — San Benito’s Alyssa Gonzales was named the Donna ISD volleyball tournament MVP as the Greyhounds defeated Mission High to win the tournament championship Saturday at Donna High School.

San Benito downed Mission 25-23, 29-27 to capture the crown and compiled a 6-0 record during the three-day event. The Greyhounds defeated Roma, Donna High and Valley View on Friday in pool play, then upended Edinburg Economedes and Mission Veterans before facing Mission for the championship.

The Greyhounds’ Cassie Guzman was named to the all-tournament team along with Kayla Alaniz and Joslyn Rodriguez from Mission High, Etsel Ramirez from Edinburg North, Elaiza Martinez from Roma and Sydney Muñoz from PSJA North.

Roma defeated PSJA North, 25-14, 16-25, 15-7 for the Silver Bracket championship and Laredo Cigarroa downed Valley View 25-21, 23-25, 15-2 for the Bronze Bracket title.

Sharyland Pioneer takes third at SpikeFest

The Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks compiled a 5-1 record over the weekend to take third place in the Corpus Christi Spikefest tournament.

Pioneer’s lone loss came to Amarillo San Houston in the tournament’s semifinals 26-24, 25-19.

The Diamondbacks’ Aleena Zuniga and Tera Schumacher were named to the all-tournament team as Pioneer improved its record to 7-1 on the season, defeating Corpus Christi Ray (25-23, 25-16), Gregory-Portland (25-20, 25-19), Tuloso Midway (25-17, 25-16), Sinton (25-23, 25-18) and Port Lavaca Calhoun (25-21, 25-16) in the third-place match.

Pioneer hosts Laredo Alexander at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before competing in the Mission Varsity tournament beginning Thursday.