A steady force, Weslaco East’s Solis named The Monitor’s All-Area Player of the Year

WESLACO — Weslaco East baseball has become a force to be reckoned with as winners of three consecutive District 32-5A championships.

Prior to the 2021 season, the Wildcats hadn’t even qualified for the postseason.

At the center of the turnaround has been a core group of players who helped transform the program into one of South Texas’ best over the past three seasons.

Pitcher and shortstop Alexander Solis has been instrumental in Weslaco East’s success with a dominant arm on the mound and dangerous bat at the plate. After another outstanding year leading the Wildcats, Solis is The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Baseball Player of the Year.

“It’s exciting. I’m just thankful I’m able to be recognized for playing baseball and trying to get better,” Solis said.

Solis, who signed to play college baseball at Houston, tied for the team lead with 43 hits, 30 RBIs, 11 doubles, four triples, two home runs and a .457 batting average in 26 games played this season. The right-hander also posted a 0.75 ERA with 119 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched for a 9-1 record. He held opposing batters to a minuscule .104 batting average.

Solis helped lead Weslaco East to a 23-5 overall record and a 16-2 mark in 32-5A competition as the Wildcats captured their third consecutive district championship.

He was also named a Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 5A Elite All-State player and selected to play in the 2023 THSBCA All-Star Game in June in Round Rock.

Solis credits his older brother, Nicholas, for helping start the turnaround at Weslaco East. Solis, along with his teammates, was able to turn the momentum into three district titles. Now, Solis’ younger brother, Alex, who started as a freshman on varsity this past season, is set to carry the torch for Wildcats baseball.

“It started with my older brother. He put that foundation, got a little bit more wins and some recognition,” Solis said. “He handed down the reins to me to keep building on that with the guys we had. Now with my little brother on the team, it’s time to hand the reins down to him and the other guys that are with him as part of the next generation, so that’s going to be cool to watch.”