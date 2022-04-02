WBLL holds opening ceremonies

BROWNSVILLE — Little leaguers flocked to the West Brownsville Little League for opening ceremonies Saturday.

“I am looking forward to just watching the kids play and bringing the families out after a rough couple of years,” West Brownsville Little League president Patty Silva said. “We have a great staff, great parents and great coaches, so I am really excited about this season.”

The WBLL has been a mainstay in the community since its inception in 1952. In 2017, the field received a makeover that facilitates children with special needs.

Last season because of COVID, the league had the approval to incorporate children who were not in the league’s zone. This season, the league returns to a more normal operation and continued development of the league’s infrastructure.

“Last season was a big challenge for us, but we did it,” Silva said.

This year, the league’s turnout was better than expected, she said.

“At this moment we are adding kids to a waiting list,” Silva said. “We do have a lot of call-ins. Honestly, we do not like to turn kids away, so we will try and find a way to help them.”

Being honored at the ceremony was former coach and longtime board member of more than 35 years, Roy Gonzalez, as well as Sergio Zarate, the founder of the Challenger League, which is for children with special needs.

“I want to say welcome to everybody to West Brownsville,” Silva said. “We hope everyone has a great experience. We are also here today to appreciate our coaches. They do this on their free time, and it is incredible how much time they dedicate to the kids.”