Garcia, De Leon win 32-6A individual tennis titles

HARLINGEN — District 32-6A tennis players competed in their district tournament this week, wrapping up the individual portion of their season at the Brownsville Tennis Center.

First- and second-place finishers will continue their season at the regional tournament.

Brownsville Hanna’s Sophia De Leon defeated teammate Alyssa Luna in straight sets 6-0, 6-1 for the gold medal in girls singles. Both will represent Hanna at the regional tournament. Harlingen High’s Savannah Patterson took home bronze.

In the boys singles final, Harlingen South’s Diego Garcia also bested teammate Vicente Rodriguez 6-1, 6-1 to take first place. San Benito’s Alejandro Guzman finished third.

Harlingen High’s Julia and Naomi Macmanus won girls doubles over Weslaco High’s Keyla Medellin and Dulce Garza 6-2, 6-1. Harlingen South’s Caitlyn Morales and Michelle McFarland finished second after beating the Weslaco High girls by the same score.

Harlingen South’s Ryne McMinn and Ethan Carter pulled off a close one against Harlingen High’s Will Buford and Stanton Keath 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) to win first place. Buford and Keath will head to the regional tournament as the second-place finishers.

Harlingen South’s McLean Whittenbach and Clarissa Rubio are mixed doubles champions after defeating Harlingen High’s Francisco Buford and Victoria Gonzalez 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Gonzalez and Buford booked their place in the regional tournament by defeating Los Fresnos’ Thomas John and Annistyn Martinez 6-2, 6-4.