East Valley Soccer: Cowboys, Chargers still alive

Only two East Valley teams remain in the soccer playoffs, the Brownsville Porter Cowboys and the Brownsville IDEA Frontier Chargers.

The Cowboys have been in this position before, the Chargers have not. This is the first time in program history that IDEA Frontier has made it to the third round of the playoffs.

The Chargers defeated Corpus Christi Calallen 2-1 with a second-half brace by Jorge Chavira. Coach Jesus Figueroa said the boys responded well after being down and outplayed during the first half, something that could lift them in their meeting with Progreso.

“It is an honor that we are one of the last teams standing,” he said. “Brownsville is a soccer city, and our boys love to play. They come in day in and day out, and they work hard. They deserve the success that is coming their way.”

No playoff game is going to be easy, and it does not get any easier against the Red Ants.

“It is an honor to play Progreso, they have had a successful program for years,” Figueroa said. “Everyone in the Valley is good, and we know it is going to be a challenge. That is what we want. We want to play the best to have a chance to represent the Valley, so hopefully we go out there and have a good match.”

Frontier will take on Progreso at 4 p.m. Saturday at H.E.B. Park.

Porter scored nothing but golazos in their 5-1 victory against the Roma Gladiators on Tuesday. They will take on La Joya Palmview at 7 p.m. Friday at Edcouch-Elsa.