Brownsville Veterans strong after first day of 32-5A golf tournament

WESLACO — District 32-5A golfers competed during the first day of the district meet Wednesday at Tierra Santa Golf Club.

The golfers will continue their tournament today as they look to book a spot in the regional tournament.

Brownsville Veterans Memorial, the defending boys and girls district champions, started the tournament well. Juniors Alejandro Ramirez and Christian Ramirez both shot 79 on the day to lead all individuals.

“It was not as great as we wanted it to be,” Brownsville Veterans coach Thomas Abete said of his team’s title defense. “They went out there and gave it their best. We are sitting in a decent position right now. Hopefully (today) we can finish the fight.”

As a team, Brownsville Veterans shot a combined score of 340. They are only eight strokes ahead of Donna High.

The Brownsville Veterans girls also continued where they left off from last year. As a team, the Lady Chargers shot a combined score of 390 and lead the Brownsville Porter girls by 28 strokes.

“We are going into this (today) thinking that we are tied with everybody,” Abete said. “(Today) is a new day, and anything can happen.”

Individually, Brownsville Veterans’ Rebecca Rodriguez leads the way with a score of 81. She holds a three-stroke advantage over Brownsville Lopez’s Natali Ramirez.