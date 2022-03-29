Lions’ Gonzalez, Lady Gators’ Lopez win 32-4A titles

HARLINGEN — La Feria’s Joshua Gonzalez won the boys individual title at the District 32-4A golf meet Monday at Tony Butler Golf Course, shooting a score of 86.

“(Gonzalez) has been coming in second or third all season long,” La Feria golf coach David Briones said. “Monday, everything fell in the right place and he had one of his best days ever. He took an early lead and was able to maintain it throughout the day.”

Rio Hondo’s Jalyssa Sauceda finished second individually for the girls, two strokes behind first place Karla Lopez of Grulla and two strokes ahead of the next potential qualifier to qualify for the regional tournament.

The La Feria girls golf team is headed to the regional tournament after a second-place finish. The team comprised of Jada Morales, Maria Pizano, Vanessa Gonzalez, Leanna Perez and Savannah Mendez beat out Raymondville by three strokes for the spot.

“It was a good comeback,” Briones said. “Two years ago was COVID, last year was shortened and we could not fill a full team, so that was the first year I did not qualify for regionals. This year, our goal was to come back and qualify for regionals.”

The Raymondville boys golf team also will be going to the regional. Chris Guerrero, Jayson Cantu, Jayden Garza, John Rubalcaba and Hunter Posas shot a combined score of 402. Guerrero shot a 95, the fourth-best score for the boys.

Raymondville finished second behind the Grulla boys, who finished won by shooting 391.

The Hidalgo girls won the team title by 39 strokes, with a combined score of 440.

Hidalgo’s Aaron Castillo will be joining the girls at the regional tournament as an individual. Castillo’s 98 earned him fifth place.

Since the top two teams qualify for the regional meet, the top two highest individual scores for golfers not on the top two teams qualify for the regional event¬¬.