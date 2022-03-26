Sting finish second in first women’s football league season

BROWNSVILLE — The Brownsville Sting finished their inaugural season in the Texas Valley Sports Women’s Football League as runners-up.

The Sting lost to the established and undefeated Coastal Bend Legion in the championship game March 20 in Corpus Christi. Making it to the championship game despite being labeled as “rookies” by many in the league exceeded expectations for a team that was created in 2020.

“In one season, with half of the team being rookies, first time ever playing football, we made it to the championship game in a high-level league,” Sting co-founder and player Amber Cantu said.

Aimee Young and Samantha Escandon join Cantu as founders.

During the regular season, the women finished 4-2 and were rewarded with a playoff game against the Kingsville Empire. The Sting won 34-0, their best game of the season, Cantu said.

The Sting credit a healthy amount of their success to coach Alvin Edwards.

“We are very blessed to have the coach that we have,” Cantu said. “Alvin Edwards is an amazing head coach. He does a lot for us, and he does it for free. He drives down from Harlingen every day to practice with us and teaches us everything he can.

“It has paid off.”

The success of the Sting on the field is insignificant compared to its impact off the field.

“The Sting means everything to me,” Cantu said. “Obviously it is a sport, but it is more of a family with a goal of women empowerment. When I hear ‘Sting’, I hear the embodiment of what women empowerment should be.”

Cantu said that a main reason for the team’s quick success is because of empowerment, especially because the players are free to be themselves and do something they love.

Finding women to play on the Sting is somewhat of a challenge. Even finding adult males to compete in a league is problematic because of responsibilities.

Sometimes chance plays a part in the recruitment process.

Diana Martinez stumbled on the Sting when she happened to be at the park when the team was practicing. Martinez, like most players on the team, plays on both sides of the ball.

“I did not see myself playing football,” she said. “I have always been down to challenging myself. It had never crossed my mind. Now, I do not know what to do without football.”

Martinez can be found battling it out in the trenches on the offensive and defensive lines.

Kayla Ayala played quarterback and linebacker for the Sting this year. Ayala threw more than 10 touchdowns during her first season as a quarterback, but she enjoyed the defense a bit more.

“I like playing both ways, but I love the defense,” she said.

The self-described tomboy loves the Sting because it has been therapeutic. Despite taking a cheap shot in the championship game and having to go to the hospital, Ayala is considering a return to the team if her schedule permits.

“We definitely put the work in, and we showed the league we are not to be messed with,” Cantu said. “We are also going to do it the right way.”

The Sting are excited for next season and have already started recruiting.

“You do not need to have experience,” Cantu said. “All we want is for you to be able to want to learn, be committed, have interest and we will teach you everything we need to¬¬.”