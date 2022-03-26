East Valley Track & Field: Area athletes make mark in early events

HARLINGEN — East Valley track & field athletes competed with athletes from across the Rio Grande Valley at the Meet of Champions on Saturday at Boggus Stadium.

East Valley athletes competed well in the field events, taking home numerous medals.

Lyford track coach Douglas Ames said his boys team is fairly small, but it packs a punch. That punch was on display in the field events as Mark Marroquin took gold in the triple jump and Justin Vela finished second in the long jump.

“I could have been better,” Vela said.

The extra competition is great for the smaller schools competing at the Meet of Champions. Despite finishing second at this meet, Vela is still the best long jumper in his district as he eyes the regional meet.

“I did good,” Marroquin said. “Triple is my best jump, but I can still improve.”

Marroquin and Vela combine with junior twins Oscar and Osmar Martinez to make up the 400- and 800-meter relays. They have their eyes on the regional meet in those events as well.

“Our relays is good,” Marroquin said. “We can definitely get faster. I think we are one of the top teams in the Valley.”

Port Isabel’s Madison Ramos is cementing herself as the best high jumper in the area after taking first place and clearing 5 feet, 4 inches in the process.

Brownsville Lopez’s Keyla Olguin took gold in discuss. Olguin beat out Harlingen High’s Jazmine Thompson, who prevailed in the shot put, taking first place.

“My throws could have been better,” Thompson said. “I am reaching for further distances. I cannot wait to see how I progress from here on. I am ready for my season to kick off. This is only the beginning.”

Harlingen High’s Faith Franklin took home gold in the girls long jump with a 17-1 finish. San Isidro’s Jaime Mendoza took first in the boys long jump with a 21-8 jump.

The Harlingen High boys took first in the 400 relay with a time of 43.75 seconds. Kian Torres, Luis Galvan, Rene Renteria and Alberto Garcia made up the team.

La Feria’s Liana Navarro took bronze in the girls 3,200, and Kaya Dickerson finished second in the girls long jump.

Los Fresnos was having a good day early. Ayelen Torvik finished second in the girls 800, Kaies Affognon finished second in the boys high jump and Gerry Garcia also took second in the shot put.

Harlingen South’s Isabella Marez came in third in the girls triple jump, and Jasmine Ortiz took home silver in the shot put.