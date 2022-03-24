HARLINGEN — The goal for the Harlingen High Lady Cardinals this season was never the District 32-6A title.

Of course, it is nice to win something, and they did.

Lady Cardinals coach Debra Galvan reiterated the goal this week as well to the players, and that goal is to get past the daunting area round that has tripped up Harlingen High in recent years.

“Our goal is to get to the Sweet 16 this year, so I hope we make it,” sophomore winger Emma Duarte said.

Forwards Brianna Leal and Gianna Munoz said they were down after their 2-0 loss to Los Fresnos, their first district loss since 2020, but they were glad with how the team responded to capture the title.

Galvan took over the program in 2018 after being a junior varsity coach for Harlingen South. After her first year in charge, the Lady Cardinals have made the playoffs every year and have advanced beyond the bi-district round.

“I like to think we are progressing really well,” she said. “To be district champs two years in a row, that also says a lot because it is a hard district to win.”

Prior to Galvan arriving at Harlingen High, the last playoff appearance for the Lady Cards was 2011.

“I think the Cardinals are starting to make a name for themselves and the program,” she said. “It is starting to get known that we have a really good program here. A lot of the middle school and younger girls are looking forward to being a Cardinal.”

The Lady Cards are a well-rounded team. Maya Quinones is the leading goal scorer on the team this year, but according to Galvan the goals can come from anywhere on the pitch.

Harlingen High scored 56 goals in District 32-6A and only allowed nine goals. In district play, the Lady Cards kept eight clean sheets.

Senior Morgan Garza patrols the midfield and provides the link to the forward players. Leading up to the match, the girls scrimmaged the Cardinals’ boys soccer team.

“I feel like that is really going to help us because in the playoffs we are going to be facing bigger and faster opponents, so playing against the boys prepares us for that,” Garza said.

All-district basketball player Rosa Zapata switched from the hardwood to the pitch, making the attack even more threatening.

“We do like to share our athletes,” Galvan said. “We always look forward to getting her back because she does bring something to this team. She brings a lot of drive and a lot of heart.”

The Lady Cardinals are not underestimating Edinburg North in their bi-district meeting.

“It is playoffs, so any team is going to be tough,” Galvan said. “They might be the fourth seed, (but) last year they were also the fourth seed and gave us hard competition. This year we are looking forward to coming out even stronger, being more prepared and ready to take them on.”