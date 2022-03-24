Huskies oust Falcons in bi-district round

LOS FRESNOS — It took only 15 seconds for the La Joya Juarez-Lincoln Huskies to solidify their place in the area round, defeating the Los Fresnos Falcons 2-0 in a bi-district meeting Thursday at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium.

“Every time you play the first playoff game, it is hard,” Huskies coach Victor Ramos said. “The teams from the Brownsville and Los Fresnos area are tough teams to play against, but we are excited about the performance.”

Los Fresnos failed to clear a Huskies long ball during the opening seconds, resulting in the opportunity for Juarez-Lincoln. The cross was turned in by a Roberto Morales back heel flick to give his side the quick advantage.

“It was a great way to start the game,” he said. “We have practiced that play many times, and it finally paid off.”

The Falcons nearly leveled the match when forward Ivan Galvan found space at the near post following a long throw-in. Galvan’s shot was smashed off the crossbar.

Juarez-Lincoln doubled its advantage halfway through the first half when Fernando Ortuño headed in a corner. The Huskies had the superior height advantage and always looked to threaten when aerial opportunities arose.

“It was a very equal game and we were fortunate to score the goals, but I think the result was fair,” Ramos said.

The match was end-to-end from the opening minutes, even more so because of the opening goal. Both sides broke out of the midfield at times, but Juarez-Lincoln possessed more of a cutting edge when it attacked.

Falcons forward Kevin Zamora found space during the final minutes of the first half. He twisted his defender to create space for his left-footed shot. The shot might have beat the keeper, but it could not find the far post.

“We are frustrated because we were there,” Falcons coach Michael Miller said. “We just did not execute, so it is frustrating and disappointing knowing that we were more talented than finishing fourth and losing in the first round.”

The Falcons created another great scoring opportunity deep in the second half, but Jesus Lizama’s shot was pushed over by the Juarez-Lincoln keeper.

It looked like Ortuño would bag his brace during the final minutes, but Los Fresnos keeper Diego Moreno made a save and the followup was blasted over.

“We are only graduating four players off the roster, so hopefully we can use it as motivation next season,” Miller said.