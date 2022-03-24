East Valley Powerlifting: Area boys preparing for state meet

HARLINGEN — East Valley boys powerlifters are headed to the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene this weekend to compete in the THSPA State Championships.

Division 1 is loaded with East Valley lifters due to the combination of 6A and 5A schools.

Los Fresnos took home the team title at the regional meet. Joe Hernandez (123), Jorge Martinez (123), Thomas Sandoval (123), Josh Perez (123), Josue Ceron (181), Zeke Aguilar (198), Anthony Elvir (220), Nathan Evans (220) and Jaime Palafox (308) make up the Falcons headed to state.

Ethan Hernandez (114), Izaac Parra (181) and Caleb Davis, all in the super heavyweight division, represent Harlingen South.

Isiah Perales (148) is the lone competitor from Harlingen High, and San Benito will be represented by Dylan Ybarra (148).

Brownsville Hanna will have a good-sized team in Abilene. Gilbert Garcia (148), Jacob Broussard (165), Sebastian Lozano (198), Santos Avalos (220), John Avila (275) and super heavyweight German Woo are the Golden Eagles heading to state.

Brownsville Rivera’s Jesus Pardo (148), Jose Hernandez (165), Jesus Hernandez (242) and Matthew Ybarbo (308) are the Raiders lifters competing in Abilene.

Justin Rosas (165) and Ray Holloman (308) represent Brownsville Veterans Memorial. Gabriel Garza (132) of Brownsville Lopez and Israel Ramos (148) of Brownsville Pace round out the Brownsville lifters.

Competing in Division 2 will be Port Isabel’s David Hernandez (148) and La Feria’s Travis Menchaca (181), Evan Sanchez (181), Orlando Morales (220) and Antonio Marroquin (242).

Representing Rio Hondo will be Matthew Lopez (275) and Scott Atkinson (308). Raymondville’s Nick Gomez will compete in the super heavyweight division.

Two Lyford lifters, Gabriel Chavez (132) and Carlos Martinez (220), will compete in Division 3.