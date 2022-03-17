CORPUS CHRISTI — Edinburg Economedes junior Siomara Garcia didn’t have to look far for a path to follow after taking up powerlifting.

Her older sister, Economedes senior Anahi Garcia, is the defending Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Class 6A state champion in the 220-pound weight class.

Both Anahi and Siomara struck gold Wednesday at the THSWPA 2022 Class 6A State Championships at Corpus Christi’s American Bank Center Wednesday to help lead Economedes to a second-place team finish.

“It’s something I can follow. She (Anahi) gives me inspiration to try harder and try to beat her because I got to beat her in weight,” Siomara laughed. “She was once in the 220 weight class, so I try to beat her numbers and I feel like that gives me a lot of motivation to keep going and strive for more.”

“I feel like it’s a big accomplishment for my sister (Siomara) because she’s going to follow my steps next year and make it even better against tougher competition,” Anahi said.

Anahi won gold in the 198-pound weight class with a 1,125 total — a 425-pound squat, 275-pound bench press and 425-pound deadlift. Siomara took first in the 220-pound weight class with a 1,015 total — 405 squat, 245 bench and 365 deadlift.

Totals are determined by the combined weight successfully lifted in three events: squat, bench press and deadlift.

“It’s definitely unique. I’ve never had a situation like that before, but it’s awesome also,” Economedes powerlifting head coach Cruz Gaitan said. “I’m pretty sure their parents are proud and, obviously, so am I. It was just awesome seeing both of them compete and walk away with gold medals — a proud moment for Edinburg.”

Los Fresnos won the team title with 32 points from three first-places, two seconds and one fifth. Economedes’ 23 points put the Jaguars in second, while Wylie finished third with 16.

Points are awarded for the top five finishes in this manner — 7, 5, 3, 2 and 1.

The Jaguars qualified four lifters for this year’s state meet. All four finished in the top four of their respective weight classes, while 165-pound powerlifter Ashley Chavez gave Economedes its third state champion of the day, joining the Garcia sisters. Chavez posted a 1,060 total with a 405 squat, 275 bench and 380 deadlift.

“This is a big accomplishment for us. With only four girls on our team and getting second, it’s a huge thing,” Chavez said.

Anahi Garcia also set three records in the 198-pound weight class — a 275 bench press, 425 deadlift and 1,125 total.

Mission High junior Brianna Marquez also finished first in the 148-pound weight class after falling short at regionals her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Marquez posted a 1,050 total with a 445 squat, 255 bench and 355 deadlift.

“I finally did it,” she said. “I was kind of angry because I could have been here already, but I was like, ‘You weren’t, so now you gotta do it.’ I got through it and I’m just happy it went well. I don’t know why I expected to have a bad meet, but I had a good meet and it’s over now so I can relax.”

Fellow Mission teammates Erika Guerrero and Aleena Chavez claimed second and third place in the 259 and 132-pound weight class, respectively. Guerrero also set a new bench press record in the 259-pound weight class with a 310 lift.

Below is a list of top five finishers from the RGV on Day 1 of the THSWPA state meet:

Class 1A-2A: Pauline Almazan, La Villa (97 pounds, 620 total, 3rd place).

Class 6A: Daniela Maximo, Harlingen South (97 pounds, 705 total, 1st); Angelina Zuniga, San Benito (97 pounds, 635 total, 2nd); Tyler Martin, Los Fresnos (105 pounds, 740 total, 1st); Hailey Martin, Los Fresnos (114 pounds, 820 total, 1st); Miranda Escamilla, Los Fresnos (123 pounds, 995 total, 1st); Rebecca Becerra, Weslaco High (123 pounds, 870 total, 2nd); Aliyah Castillo, Brownsville Hanna (123 pounds, 830 total, 3rd); Aleena Chavez, Mission High (132 pounds, 865 total, 3rd); Brianna Marquez, Mission High (148 pounds, 1,050 total, 1st); Carol Longoria, Los Fresnos (148 pounds, 980 total, 2nd); Ashley Chavez, Edinburg Economedes (165 pounds, 1,060 total, 1st); Polet Tijerina, Edinburg Economedes (165 pounds, 965 total, 4th); Jaden Ybarra, San Benito (181 pounds, 910 total, 4th); Liz Perez, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln (181 pounds, 875 total, 5th); Anahi Garcia, Edinburg Economedes (198 pounds, 1,125 total, 1st); Maria Casillas, PSJA North (198 pounds, 1,075 total, 2nd); Krystina Infante, Los Fresnos (198 pounds, 945 total, 5th); Siomara Garcia, Edinburg Economedes (220 pounds, 1,015 total, 1st); Karina Medina, Los Fresnos (220 pounds, 980 total, 2nd); Hailey Cuevas, PSJA North (220 pounds, 965 total, 4th); Erika Guerrero, Mission High (259 pounds, 1,205, 2nd); Leslie Montelongo, Weslaco High (259+, 1,110 total, 2nd).

The THSWPA State Championships continue at 8 a.m. today with Class 3A Division I and II taking center stage. Class 4A Division I and II take place Friday, while Class 5A Division I and II close out this year’s state meet Saturday.