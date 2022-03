The UTRGV baseball team’s Western Athletic Conference opener against Abilene Christian was postponed Friday night due to the left field light tower malfunctioning at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg.

The two teams will now play a doubleheader today. Game 1 will start at noon with Game 2 to follow with a full nine innings at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

Tickets for Friday’s game will still be valid today.