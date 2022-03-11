Home Media Photo Photo Gallery: Steve Stark Relays MediaPhotoSportsTrack & Field Photo Gallery: Steve Stark Relays By Joel Martinez - The Monitor - March 11, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Palmview’s Destiny Quintanilla competes in the 3200 mter run during the Steve Stark Relays at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Lisandro Lopez competes in the 110 meter hurdles during the Steve Stark Relays at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande City’s Serina Ramirez competes in hte dicus throw during the Steve Stark Relays at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Ayden Granados (2) runs ahead of the pack during the 1600 meter run during the Steve Stark Relays at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande City’s Serina Ramirez competes in the shot put during the Steve Stark Relays at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal competes in the 1600 meter run during the Steve Stark Relays at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Delicia Drian Compeptes in the 100 meter dash during the Steve Stark Relays at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinurg Economedes’ Victor Salinas competes in the 110 meter hurdles during the Steve Stark Relays at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg High’s High’s Noel Serna takes a moments after coming first in the 100 meter dash during the Steve Stark Relays at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RGV HS Boys Soccer Roundup: Donna North loses heartbreaker to Brownsville Rivera McAllen Memorial’s Granados earns individual gold in stacked mile run One step closer: Region V Division I powerlifting meet set for Saturday Photo Gallery: Touting ‘Operation Lone Star’ successes, Abbott announces program expansion UTRGV women’s basketball falls in quarterfinals of WAC tourney