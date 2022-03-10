Trevelin Queen returned to the RGV Vipers’ lineup Thursday on fire, scoring a career-high tying 43 points to help lead the team to a 140-135 overtime victory over Oklahoma City at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City.

The game was a back-and-forth battle with 15 lead changes and 11 ties, the final tie coming at 131 on an OKC 3-pointer by Justin Jaworski as the regulation buzzer sounded.

Queen, who has been back and forth playing for the Houston Rockets, the NBA parent team of the Vipers, converted 4-of-8 from 3-point land and 9-of-11 free throws. The G League leader in steals, Queen tallied five steals to go with six assists and five rebounds. The Vipers (18-6) remain with the best record in the league.

Marcus Foster kept his offensive surge going, connecting for a career-high 35 points. He was 6-for-8 from 3-point territory and the Vipers altogether shot 49% (19-of-39) from beyond the arc and exactly 50% (41-of-82) overall.

Christian Vital was 4-of-5 from bonus territory and scored 25 for the Vipers. Mfiondu Kabengele led the team in rebounding with 10 and the Vipers, who lead the league in offensive rebound and total rebounding, won the battle of the boards 46-41.

Scotty Hopson led Oklahoma City (12-16) with 38 points. Jaylen Hoard scored 27 and Zavier Simpson finished with a double-double, tallying 26 points and 13 assists.