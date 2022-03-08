League leading Vipers overcome early deficit en route to win

Mfiondu Kabengele, Trhae Mitchell and Anthony Lamb each recorded double-doubles and the RGV Vipers overcame giving up a 41-point first quarter to claim a 117-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Marcus Foster scored a career-high 26 points as the Vipers clamped down defensively during the fourth quarter, outscoring the Blue 24-11 after trailing 96-93 going into the final period.

The win improves the Vipers to 17-6, and gives them a two-game lead over South Bay in the Western Division. It also gives them the best record in the G League after starting the season 1-3.

With their two leading scorers and playmakers called up to the Rockets, the Vipers’ depth has kept them on a winning track. Kabengele scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Mitchell, who has seen an increase in playing time and has responded for the Vipers, netted a career-high 20 points to go with 10 rebounds. Anthony Lamb added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma City exploded during the first quarter and led 41-25 going into the second. The Vipers cut into the lead with a 34-23 advantage in the second and trailed 64-59 at the half. The Vipers didn’t lead until 9:45 remained in the fourth quarter at 97-96.

Four of Oklahoma City’s starters hit double digits in scoring with Zavier Simpson leading the way as with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jaylen Hoard totaled 23 points and seven rebounds.

The Vipers once again dominated on the rebounding end, 54-39 overall and 19-8 in the offensive rebounding side. The Vipers went into the game leading the league in rebounding, despite Kabengele being their tallest player at 6-foot-9.

Mitchell and Lamb had three blocks shots apiece and Mitchell, Kabengele and Tyler Bey had three steals apiece.

RGV and Oklahoma City will play again at 11 a.m. Thursday and the Paycom Center.