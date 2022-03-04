Home Sports Basketball Photo Gallery: Edinburg Harvest Christian competes in the TAPPS State semifinals in... SportsBasketballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Edinburg Harvest Christian competes in the TAPPS State semifinals in Waco By Joel Martinez - The Monitor - March 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Ashley Gonzalez (24) attempts a basket against Shiner St. Paul during a TAPPS Class 2A State Semifinal game at University High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Waco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Ashley Gonzalez (24) drives to the basket against Shiner St. Paul during a TAPPS Class 2A State Semifinal game at University High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Waco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Alexis Garcia (1) handles the ball against Shiner St. Paul during a TAPPS Class 2A State Semifinal game at University High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Waco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Harvest Christian prepare for the start of a TAPPS Class 2A State Semifinal game against Shiner St. Paul at University High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Waco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Samantha Munoz (34) goes against Shiner St. Paul’s Emily Pilat (5) at the net during a TAPPS Class 2A State Semifinal game at University High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Waco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Riley McClaugherty (12) attempts a basket against Shiner St. Paul during a TAPPS Class 2A State Semifinal game at University High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Waco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Harvest Christian teammates react during the final moments of a TAPPS Class 2A State Semifinal game against Shiner St. Paul at University High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Waco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Jessica Munoz (33) handles the ball with pressure from Shiner St. Paul during a TAPPS Class 2A State Semifinal game at University High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Waco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Samantha Munoz (34) keeps her eyes on the rebound during a TAPPS Class 2A State Semifinal game gainst Shiner St. Paul at University High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Waco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Riley McClaugherty (12) reacts during a timeout in the second half during a TAPPS Class 2A State Semifinal game against Shiner St. Paul at University High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Waco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Haylee Vasquez (3) attempts a basket against Shiner St. Paul during a TAPPS Class 2A State Semifinal game at University High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Waco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Ashley Gonzalez (24) attempts a basket against Shiner St. Paul during a TAPPS Class 2A State Semifinal game at University High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Waco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McHi falls against Boerne Champion, season ends in Sweet 16 Photo Gallery: McAllen High ends playoff run against Boerne Champion Eagles fall to Cardinals for second straight season McHi Bulldogs set for regional tourney matchup against Boerne-Champion UTRGV baseball returns home for eight-game homestand