EDINBURG — Edinburg High head coach J.D. Salinas has a picture with then-sixth graders Emily Carranco, Kimora Fagan and Madison Martinez sitting in his office. After one of their games at Barrientes Middle School, an Edinburg High feeder school, the trio asked Salinas for a picture.

The trio has since moved on from Barrientes, seeing their first action as freshmen Bobcats last season.

After the graduation of Annika Saenz and Daysha Tijerina, both who are now playing collegiate ball, the trio was pushed into the spotlight.

Carranco, Fagan and have embraced their new roles, serving as the team’s “Big 3,” each averaging more than 11 points per game.

“We’ve known these sophomores since they were babies,” Salinas said. “We’ve seen them come up through the ranks from fourth and fifth grade to coming into our zone. … They were little girls then. Now they’re here at high school and they’re still very young but they’re leading our team and they’re leading it the right way.”

The bond between the trio dates back even further than the picture in Salinas’ office, sharing the court together since third grade.

Growing together on and off the court has helped them succeed at the high school level, Martinez said, with their games meshing almost effortlessly.

“I think for us it’s a lot easier just because we have a lot more chemistry with each other,” Martinez said. “We know each other’s game. We know each other’s strength and weaknesses. So, we’re able to work around that. Overall, it’s led to us doing a good job, especially this season.”

The trio has helped continue the Bobcats’ rich basketball tradition, leading Edinburg High to a 25-7 overall mark, including a 10-1 district record.

The Bobcats’ lone loss came at the hands of crosstown rival Edinburg Vela, falling 61-40 on the road. They’ll look to avenge their defeat at 6 tonight, with the SaberCats visiting.

During their last meeting, the Bobcats struggled shooting the ball, finishing 29% from the field. Still, the Bobcats remain confident going into the rematch.

“They’re a good team. They’ve only lost twice for a reason,” Salinas said. “But at the same time, with all due respect, I don’t think we brought our best basketball when we played them. … For a long time, it was a 10-point game, a 12-point game, seven-point game. We were always within reach. We were nowhere near playing our top basketball.”

Since their loss to the SaberCats, Edinburg High has reeled off seven straight wins, sitting in second place in District 31-6A.

With the district crown possibly on the line during today’s rematch, the Bobcats’ “Big 3” is ready for the moment.

“Any team is beatable,” Fagan said. “That’s what we’ve been saying to ourselves since the second we finished our last game at Mission. We just have to be positive and believe we can do this.”

McDONALD’S ALL-AMERICAN

Sharyland Pioneer’s Jordan Bravo could has earned a nomination for the McDonald’s All-American games, slated for March 29 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

“I was honored to receive this nomination because that shows that all the work I put in is paying off,” Bravo said. “But none of this would be possible without my teammates and coaches that helped me along the way.”

Bravo has helped the Diamondbacks evolve into one of the top programs in the RGV since stepping into the spotlight as a freshman, helping Pioneer capture three straight district titles, including a Class 5A Sweet 16 appearance last season.

This year, Bravo has led the Diamondbacks to a 5-2 district record, leading the team in points (14.7), rebounds (8.2), assists (5.1) and steals (3.2) per game.

“Jordan is that athlete who works hard to be better every day,” Sharyland Pioneer head coach Nicole Villarreal said. “Since her freshman year she has had personal goals and her game has evolved to a whole different level because of the relentless amount of time and effort she has put in. This of course has had a huge impact on our program. She’s an exceptional leader for our team because her actions are very present.”

Selections for the 45th McDonald’s All-American game will be revealed Jan. 22 during ESPN’s “NBA Today” broadcast.

STATE RANKINGS

The Valley continues to be represented in the Texas Girls Coaches Association State Poll released Monday, with four teams appearing in the rankings.

The Lyford Bulldogs checked in at No. 8 in Class 3A. Meanwhile, McAllen Rowe and Brownsville Veterans earned spots in the Class 5A poll, ranking No. 17 and 25, respectively.

The SaberCats, riding a 19-game winning streak, sit just outside the top 10, ranking No. 11 in Class 6A.

Meanwhile, the Harvest Christian Eagles (25-6) held on to the No. 3 spot in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 2A private school poll.

