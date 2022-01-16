Soccer became a University Interscholastic League-sanctioned sport in 1983. Only two teams made state tournament appearances during the first two decades of UIL soccer, with the Brownsville Porter Cowboys advancing to the final four in 1984 and Brownsville Hanna making it in 1990.

In 2004, all that changed.

The Brownsville Lopez Lobos became the first RGV soccer team to win a state title, sparking the rise of soccer across the Valley.

Brownsville Porter head coach Jose Espitia said he believes the 2004 Lobos changed the mentality of RGV soccer programs.

“To me, that was the turning point for everybody,” said Espitia, who served as an assistant on the Lobos’ championship team. “I remember reading the newspaper. I used to play soccer so I would follow soccer after graduation. The goal of every captain, kid or team that was ranked No. 1 or 2, their goal was to win district or make it to regionals. I remember reading after that, the goals changed to win state. … It’s been like that ever since.

“Now you read and talk to the kids and their goal is not to win district. … Now, you read the newspaper and all the Valley kids are talking about making the state tournament.”

With a new “why not us?” mindset spreading across the Valley since the Lobos’ 2004 championship, the RGV has been represented at the UIL state tournament in 15 of the past 18 years, with one of those years missed caused by the cancellation of the 2020 postseason due to COVID-19.

Five other teams have since joined the Lobos as state champions. Brownsville Porter won titles in 2006 and 2016, and Brownsville Rivera (2015), Hidalgo (2009) and Sharyland High (2012) each has won once.

“You always need somebody to knock that door down,” Hidalgo head coach Esequiel “Zeke” Morales said. “I give it to Coach (Amadeo) Escandon at Brownsville Lopez. I think he had a very good group of kids that were very talented. More than anything, they believed they could compete at that level. After that, the floodgates opened, and we all started believing. He opened it for everybody in the Valley to believe we could compete.”

While the Lobos burnt down the door for Valley soccer teams, the rise of club and traveling teams has also led to increased competition and talent in the RGV, Morales said.

Morales has helped contribute to the increase in soccer competition over the summer, creating the RGV Area Soccer Association, a soccer league dedicated to soccer players ages 14-18.

“You have a so many kids playing on club teams that travel to San Antonio, Austin and Dallas,” Morales said. “They get exposed to a higher level and different level of competition we have in the Valley. … It’s just a fact. The more competition you have and the more opportunities you have for these players to compete in the offseason, the better soccer players we’re going to have and the more competitive we’re going to be as a region.”

The rise of competition and change of mentality has led to several new programs climbing the ranks and making state tournament appearances.

The Valley View Tigers have emerged as a consistent title contender in recent years, advancing to the state tournament five times since 2013, including a runner-up finish that same season.

Valley View assistant coach Damian Magallan, who served as head coach of the Tigers from 2010-20 before changes at Valley View ISD led to him being moved down, has been a key component to the Tigers’ rise, pitting them against the best competition during the preseason to prepare for state title runs.

This year, the Tigers opened nonconference play at the Cy Fair ISD Soccer tournament, going 1-1-1 against Houston-area teams.

The Tigers are hoping to become the next team to claim an RGV state title this year, returning eight starters from last season’s final four team, including The Monitor’s 2021 All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year Pablo Torre and Newcomer of the Year Pedro Yanez.

“We don’t settle for a district title,” Magallan said. “We need to get to the state championship and win it. That’s the mentality from the beginning. … This year we have the experience with these kids from last year who couldn’t win the state title. Now, we’re preparing them mentally to work as a team and reach our goal of a state championship.”

While soccer has enjoyed a nearly two-decade string of success, the sport still doesn’t receive the following of other sports such as football and basketball.

Morales said he believes it’s because of the culture established throughout the years, with soccer being a fairly new UIL sport. In comparison, football was sanctioned in 1920, while basketball has been around since 1921.

Change is coming, Morales said, with the rising tide of soccer success being the driving force.

“Football is king not only in the Valley but in Texas,” Morales said. “I’ve got to give it to them though. Football has been growing in the Valley also. Now more than ever we have teams going to the third or fourth round in the playoffs. … It has been hard because we have to start that same culture and create that culture with our communities.

“I think we’ve done really well creating that culture. It’ll be little by little. No hard feelings. We understand where we’re at. I know and believe that soccer is going to get the attention it so well deserves. We’ve earned it. I mean six state titles. I don’t know how many football titles or basketball or baseball titles we have, but soccer does.”

With the 2022 soccer season officially underway, teams across the Valley have made their return to the pitch. The Cowboys, Tigers and Pirates, among other Valley teams, are gearing up to chase another state soccer title for the RGV.

