The UTRGV Vaqueros defeated the Chicago State Cougars 85-63 on Thursday, snapping a four-game losing streak and earning them their first Western Athletic Conference victory of the season.

Mike Adewunmi led the way for the Vaqueros, recording a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double, while adding three assists and one block. Xavier Johnson chipped in 16 points and four assists.

Dominque Alexander finished with a team-high 15 points for the Cougars, adding seven rebounds and five assists. Coreyoun Rushsin scored 13 points and nabbed five rebounds.

UTRGV’s Marek Nelson (11) fights for position with Chicago States’ Coreyoun Rushin during a WAC contest Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

The Cougars closed out the first half on a 5-0 run to cut into the Vaqueros’ lead, going into the break trailing UTRGV 40-34.

The Vaqueros opened the second half on a 10-0 run to push their lead to double digits, capped by a three-point play by Adewunmi.

UTRGV’s Mike Adewunmi (0) drives to the basket against a Chicago State defender during a WAC contest Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

Up 16, the Vaqueros went on an 11-2 run sparked by an alley-oop to Marek Nelson, pushing the game out of reach. Nelson finished with 13 points and three blocks.

The Vaqueros (6-11, 1-4) get a much-needed break after playing five games over the last 11 days, getting a week off before returning to action at 7 p.m. Thursday against Utah Valley (11-5, 2-2) at the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah.

