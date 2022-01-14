The UTRGV Vaqueros defeated the Chicago State Cougars 85-63 on Thursday, snapping a four-game losing streak and earning them their first Western Athletic Conference victory of the season.

Mike Adewunmi led the way for the Vaqueros, recording a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double, while adding three assists and one block. Xavier Johnson chipped in 16 points and four assists.

Dominque Alexander finished with a team-high 15 points for the Cougars, adding seven rebounds and five assists. Coreyoun Rushsin scored 13 points and nabbed five rebounds.

The Cougars closed out the first half on a 5-0 run to cut into the Vaqueros’ lead, going into the break trailing UTRGV 40-34.

The Vaqueros opened the second half on a 10-0 run to push their lead to double digits, capped by a three-point play by Adewunmi.

Up 16, the Vaqueros went on an 11-2 run sparked by an alley-oop to Marek Nelson, pushing the game out of reach. Nelson finished with 13 points and three blocks.

The Vaqueros (6-11, 1-4) get a much-needed break after playing five games over the last 11 days, getting a week off before returning to action at 7 p.m. Thursday against Utah Valley (11-5, 2-2) at the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah.