McAllen Rowe head coach Alex Robles took over the Warriors girls basketball program in 2018, looking to build the program into something special.

After missing the postseason during his first year, the Warriors have made back-to-back appearances in the playoffs.

Now in his fourth year, the Warriors have emerged as the No. 19 team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A poll.

“It’s about the experience we have this year,” Robles said. “The chemistry they’ve built the past four years that they’ve been together since I got hired, they’ve built the foundation for what we’ve been wanting to do the past four years. They’re starting to realize that their chemistry, basketball IQ and skills are good enough to compete with all the great teams in the Valley.”

All five of last year’s starters, including senior point guard Destiny Menchaca, who Robles called the heart of the team.

Juniors Yulissa Yebra and Evelyn Valero anchor the paint, while junior Olivia Pawelek serves as the team’s lockdown defender, guarding opponents’ best player.

The fifth returning starter, Kayla Menchaca, has taken on the sixth man role this year, coming back after a season-ending injury last year. Still, Kayla has solidified the bench for the Warriors, while serving as an emergency starter when needed.

Freshman Alyssa Cantu has stepped into the starting shooting guard position.

Cantu had high expectations coming into the season, Robles said, making a name for herself in travel team circuits throughout the state. So far, the first-year player has stepped up, helping the Warriors to a 23-4 overall record.

“She’s come through,” Robles said. “She has played big in a lot of games. She’s hit big shots when she’s needed to. She’s stepped up when she’s needed to when we have a player down. She’s always stepped up to the challenge. … But the one thing I’m super proud of is her defense. It’s come a long way. She’s not scared to guard the other team’s best player if we need her to.”

The Warriors sit in first place in District 31-5A, holding a 6-0 mark with the first round of district play set to close out Friday.

The Warriors are chasing their first district title since 2016.

“There is a lot of basketball to be played,” Robles said. “We have to be ready for every team. We respect every team. … Our mentality is that it’s not ours yet. There are still things we need to accomplish to get there. We might be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel just a little bit. But that doesn’t mean we’re going to go through it.”

1,000 POINT CLUB

McAllen High senior Celina Saenz became the newest member of the 1,000-point club following a 23-point performance against PSJA Memorial on Jan. 7.

Saenz has been a constant contributor for the Bulldogs, averaging a double-double during her sophomore and junior seasons.

This year, Saenz has continued her double-double streak, averaging a team-high 10.7 points and 11 rebounds per game. With Saenz leading the charge, the Bulldogs have tallied a 20-8 overall record, including a 5-1 mark during District 31-5A play.

COVID CANCELLATIONS

As COVID-19 cases surge throughout the nation, RGV girls basketball teams are beginning to see its effects, with four contests postponed during Tuesday.

The San Perlita Trojans among those teams affected by postponements, with San Perlita ISD announcing the closure of schools until further notice Jan. 10. The closure included the cancellation of all extracurricular activities until reopening.

Tuesday’s District 31-6A contest between PSJA North and Edinburg Vela and District 31-3A’s matchups between IDEA Edinburg and Vanguard Beethoven and Vanguard Rembrandt and Donna IDEA were other contest affected by the postponements.

The SaberCats and Raiders’ contest has been rescheduled for Thursday, while District 31-3A’s rescheduled games are to be determined.

