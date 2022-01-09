MISSION —The Edinburg North Cougars pride themselves on the pitch with their defensive. From defenders to forwards, every Cougars player swarms to the ball when it’s in their opponent’s possession.

The defense-first mentality is one head coach Elias Moran has instilled in his team since taking over as the Cougars’ head coach in 2013.

This weekend’s Mission Eagles Soccer Invitational gave a glimpse of the 2022 Cougars and their defensive prowess, allowing only four goals in eight games.

During Saturday’s championship game, the Cougars stifled their crosstown rival, the Edinburg High Bobcats, holding them scoreless before claiming the title in penalty kicks 3-2.

“In general, I think we have a solid defense,” Moran said. “The kids are getting along pretty well. Every game they communicate pretty well with each other. It’s not only the back line. It’s also the midfielders. As a team, we have a philosophy that every single member of the team, if we don’t have the ball, everybody is a defender.”

The Cougars entered the tournament looking to gain experience and prepare for the start of District 31-6A play Jan. 18.

The Cougars looked the part of a district title contender, holding seven of their eight opponents scoreless. Edinburg North’s four goals allowed came against Laredo Alexander during their group play finale Friday, a game which Moran decided to rest his starters in preparation for Saturday’s run.

“We came to the tournament with the idea that we would be facing great teams,” Moran said. “We had the idea to learn in the process. We knew that every single team we played was going to show something different. We learned from physical teams, skilled teams and from aggressive teams. We learned to position ourselves different in every single game. I think we’re leaving the tournament not only with a championship but with great learning.”

The Cougars finished with a 7-1 mark, earning wins over 2021 playoff teams Edinburg High, La Joya Palmview and Sharyland High.

While their defensive approach is a team effort, sophomore newcomer Kenneth Reyes has been key to their early success, emerging as an instant impact player during his first year on varsity.

“He didn’t get to play last year because of COVID and the pandemic,” Moran said. “As a freshman, we were not allowed to meet him because we were virtual and stuff. This year he’s shown up. As a sophomore, he’s been there and he’s becoming a leader. I know that he’s the most important part in the back for us.”

Elsewhere, the McAllen High Bulldogs claimed third place, coming out on top over PSJA Memorial in penalty kicks. Vicente Alvarez netted the game-winning goal on the final shot.

The Bulldogs finished with a 5-0-2 record, picking up wins over perennial power Hidalgo and tournament host Mission High.

