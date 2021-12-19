RayQuan Taylor grew up playing basketball, primarily on AAU teams, never competing in organized leagues. It wasn’t until his junior year that Taylor began to take the game seriously, stepping onto the hardwood for the first time for his high school in Montgomery, Alabama.

“I picked up my first basketball when I was like 6 years old,” Taylor said. “During high school I played AAU but I never played for my school.

“Once I got into my junior year, my brothers and grandma influenced me to start playing because I was actually good at it. That’s when I started playing for my high school and started getting a feel for it.”

Taylor averaged 17.2 points and 12.8 rebounds per game during his inaugural varsity campaign, while setting a Carver High School program record with 153 shots blocked.

Taylor’s junior season caught the attention of several Division I programs across the nation, including Austin Peay, then coached by Matt Figger, now the UTRGV head coach. Taylor built a connection with Figger during the recruitment process, deciding to join him at UTRGV after taking over the program in March.