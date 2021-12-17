Coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season as a junior, former Mission High running back Horacio “Tito” Moronta was primed for another big year during his senior campaign in 2019.

Four games into his senior year, however, Moronta suffered a devastating injury that ended his high school career and put his future playing career in question.

Despite the injury, Moronta bounced back with the help of his uncle, Tony Gonzalez, who pushed him through the negative thoughts, reminding the Mission High standout that this wasn’t the end.

“His dad passed away when he was young, around 9 years old,” Gonzalez said. “Luckily, his mom let me have an influence on him. He’s a very good basketball player, too. I just told him he had an opportunity to use his athletic ability to take care of his school.”

Moronta will take the field with the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos in the NJCAA Division I national championship game at 7 tonight at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Gonzalez took it upon himself to help Moronta find a home to play football, sending film and contacting junior colleges across the country, while Moronta worked on his craft to stay ready for an opportunity.

“I was a little upset when I got hurt,” Moronta said. “I stuck with it though. I stayed in shape and did whatever I could while I was injured. Once I got cleared for rehab, I hit it hard. My uncle always talked to me about staying ready and keeping my head high. He knew it wasn’t the end of my football career and I had a lot to pursue. I just kept my head up and kept grinding.”

Finally, in late December 2020, Moronta’s chance arose, with New Mexico Military Institute, a junior college in Roswell, New Mexico, offering the former Eagles standout a spot on the team as a linebacker.

Hesitant at first after spending most of his playing career at running back, Moronta eventually decided to make the trek to New Mexico and join the Broncos.

“My uncle really just pushed me into trying it out,” Moronta said. “He kind of had a feeling at the college level I would end up on the defensive side. So, I just stuck with it and went with it. I embraced it.”

During his first season with the Broncos, Moronta appeared in three games during a shortened spring season, recording two tackles.

This year, Moronta has started in all but one game, helping guide the team to its first conference title.

Gonzalez said he had no doubt his nephew had what it took to play at the next level, with Moronta’s late father, Horacio Moronta Sr., playing collegiate ball at Virginia Tech under legendary head coach Frank Beamer before spending some time in the NFL.

Prior to his injury, Moronta had drawn interest from some Division I program, including Rice in Houston.

While things didn’t go as planned, Moronta’s journey has been a special one, Gonzalez said, fighting through the obstacles thrown his way, to playing on national television Friday.

“I knew he could play college ball; it was just a matter of where,” Gonzalez said. “Once he broke his foot, then everybody having to deal with COVID. It was just a tough year. But it’s really worked out great. It’s been special.”

Going the JUCO route has helped him become a better person and player, Moronta said, encouraging RGV athletes to not overlook the road less taken.

“Not everyone gets to compete after high school. You’re still a college athlete either way,” he said. “You still get the chance to pursue your dreams and goals of going on to a bigger school. This is just another platform to get there. I would tell RGV athletes to not be afraid to take the JUCO route. It’ll help you as a person and a player.”

Still, Moronta has his eyes set on a bigger picture, hoping to earn a scholarship to continue his playing career after one more year at New Mexico Military Institute.

For now, however, he has one goal on his mind: helping the Broncos earn their first national championship.

The NJCAA Division I championship game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network at 7 tonight.

