EDINBURG — The UTRGV Vaqueros dropped their fifth straight contest, losing to the Texas Southern Tigers 70-60 on Tuesday at Bert Ogden Arena.

UTRGV freshman RayQuan Taylor led the Vaqueros with 16 points and six rebounds. Mike Adewunmi, LaQuan Butler and Marek Nelson chipped in nine points each.

Brison Gresham led the Tigers, recording a double-double behind a game-high 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Vaqueros entered the break trailing the Tigers 32-21 after struggling to find the basket during the opening period, shooting 27.6% from the field.

UTRGV found its groove during the second half, shooting 53% from the field, including 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Vaqueros battled back behind improved shooting numbers during the final period, hitting their stride during a 10-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from LaQuan Butler to cut the Tigers’ lead to six with 12:22 left.

The Tigers shook off the Vaqueros’ run, retaking a double-digit lead with 6:40 left on a dunk by Justin Hopkins, holding off the Vaqueros’ late comeback attempt.

The Vaqueros (4-7) return to action at 7 p.m. Friday, taking on the UTSA Roadrunners (6-4) at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.

