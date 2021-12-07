PHARR — Edinburg Vela sophomore Janai Coleman and junior Emma Lucio combined for 44 points, as the SaberCats opened District 31-6A play with a 77-33 victory Tuesday at the PSJA North gym.

“You always want to start district play with a win,” Edinburg Vela head coach Lottie Zarate said. “You pray and hope that your kids are going to do well and respond well no matter who the opponent may be. I’m just happy we got the win tonight.”

“I’m really happy in regards to how they played tonight. I was able to clear the whole bench to see some minutes. I liked our transition defensively. Obviously in our offensive transition we worked really well and pushed the ball. They executed what I wanted them to do.”

Four of the SaberCats’ five starters scored in double figures during their district opener. Coleman led the way with a game-high 25 points. Lucio added 19 points. Lauren Vega chipped in 13.

“The chemistry with this starting five, they’ve been working really well together these past 19 games,” Zarate said. “They’re putting it together. They’ve been working well together. They look for each other and trust each other on the court. That’s been very helpful and very successful for us in being able to build that chemistry the past 19 games.”

PSJA North’s Angeliza Balderas led the Raiders in scoring with 17 points, including three scores from beyond the arc.

Coleman and Lucio set the tone from the opening tip, with Lucio splashing home a 3-pointer on the SaberCats opening possession. Coleman added three straight baskets during a 13-0 run to start the game.

Coleman dominated the second half, dropping 13 points, including a dagger from beyond the arc during the fourth to put the SaberCats up 74-26, leading to Zarate pulling her starters with 5:24 left.

“She (Coleman) brings a lot of versatility to the team,” Zarate said. “I can set her up as a post player, a guard or a power forward. At times I can even have her bring up the ball if needed. She’s just a versatile player. She’s very dominant. The role that she has, it’s multiple roles. She’s taken that on full force as you can see in her performance today.”

The SaberCats (18-2, 1-0) return to action Friday, taking on La Joya High at home. Meanwhile, the Raiders (2-7, 0-1) get a break before hitting the road Dec. 14 to take on La Joya High at La Joya High.

