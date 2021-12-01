McAllen Memorial’s Moses Patterson has served as interim head coach of the Mustangs since June, taking the reins following the retirement of longtime head coach Bill Littleton.

Patterson can now remove “interim” from his title, as McAllen ISD announced Patterson as head coach and athletic coordinator for the Mustangs on Wednesday.

“Coach Patterson has been a fundamental part of Memorial athletics for many years,” McAllen Memorial High Principal Pedro Alvarez Jr. said in a news release. “He has proven himself to be an outstanding leader for our student-athletes and creates an environment where kids excel.”

Patterson, who has been a part of the coaching staff since 2010, previously served as the Mustangs’ defensive coordinator before assuming the interim head coach position in June.

He helped guide the Mustangs to an 11-2 overall record this past season, including a 9-0 record during district play to earn the outright District 16-5A DI crown.

With Patterson at the helm, the Mustangs advanced to the third round of the postseason for the first time since 2011. Patterson’s debut season earned him the District 16-5A DI Coach of the Year award.

Patterson will serve as head football coach and athletic coordinator at McAllen Memorial, overseeing all Mustangs sports programs.

“I’ve always dreamed of being a head coach,” Patterson said in a news release. “It’s been a tremendous journey. I appreciate this opportunity.”