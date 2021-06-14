Casas advances to Olympic trials semis in 100 back

Former McAllen High and current Texas A&M junior swimmer Shaine Casas advanced to the second round, the semifinals, in the 100-meter backstroke at the U.S. Olympics Swimming Time Trials on Monday morning in Omaha, Nebraska.

Casas tied for third overall with a time of 53.08 seconds, equaling the time of three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy.

Leading the quarterfinals was Bryce Medford with a time of 52.99, followed by Justin areas at 53.07.

The semifinals are slated to be shown on TV at approximately 7 p.m. CST on NBC.

Casas and Murphy are projected by many swimming experts to capture the top two spots in both the 100- and 200-meter backstrokes and advance to the 2021 Tokyo Summer games.

“I don’t care if I win or not,” Casas said about the time trials last week. “I just want to be in the top two. I have to finish in the top two.

Check back for more on Shaine Casas’ Olympic quest later today.